//Valdosta Traffic Complaints Get Addressed

VALDOSTA -The City of Valdosta’s Traffic Management Department has received complaints that citizens are not given enough time to pass at certain intersections throughout the city.

“We get phone calls on a daily basis saying the light is not working correctly. We then send a technician out to the intersection to check the light and if everything is working properly, that is time wasted and resources expended because there was no issue to be corrected,” said Larry Ogden, Traffic Manager.

At the intersection of Bemiss Road and Inner Perimeter Road, there is a “leading left turn” and a “lagging left turn” which means that only one side will make a left turn at a time. The order usually changes which side turns first throughout the day, depending on the time, because of the ability to move more traffic through. For example, in the morning, if you are heading east bound, the turn signal may come up with the through movement and in the afternoon it may be reversed.

At Norman Drive and St. Augustine Road, both turning lanes turn at the same time. The problem that most citizens have is that drivers allow other drivers to enter or exit from side parking lots when the light is green. That causes a gap which then causes a delay in the traffic signal. The best advice in that situation is to only let drivers enter or exit side parking lots if the light is red, so that they can fill in the gap.