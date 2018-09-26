//Valdosta Police Department’s Traffic Unit Recognized by Governor’s Challenge Program

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department participated in the Governor’s Challenge Program for the year of 2018.

The Georgia Governor’s Challenge is aligned with the national traffic safety priorities of impaired driving, vehicle occupant protections, and speed enforcement. This program is designed to highlight outstanding achievements in highway safety enforcement and education. The Challenge Program additionally recognizes agencies for their approach and effectiveness of their highway safety programs. Agencies that are involved in the program are evaluated for not only their enforcement initiatives, but also for innovative problem-solving in their communities, their use of public information activities, and for creating departmental policies that support their traffic enforcement campaign efforts.

This year the Valdosta Police Department placed third among agencies their size in the state. The recognition is based on The Valdosta Police Department’s policies, training, incentives and recognition. Also necessary is public information & education, enforcement, effectiveness, and quality of application.

“As the city of Valdosta continues to grow, the volume of traffic increases as well. It is estimated that well over one hundred thousand motorists travel through our city on a daily basis for work and commerce. This is great recognition for the Valdosta Police Department’s Traffic Unit who work tirelessly to educate citizens and enforce traffic laws that ensure safe travel,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

PHOTO: Officer Bucky Griffin, Lieutenant Earl Durrance, and Sergeant J. B. Jones.