//Valdosta North Rotary to Host 6th Annual Teacher Appreciation Dinner, Sponsors Needed

VALDOSTA – On October 16 at the Lowndes High School Cafetorium, Valdosta North Rotary will host its sixth annual TEACHER APPRECIATION DINNER.

The event honors Teachers from the Valdosta City and Lowndes County school systems.

With 1,000 people expected to attend, Valdosta North Rotary needs community sponsorships.

Emmy-Award-winning science teacher Steve Spangler is the guest speaker for the banquet.

Sponsorships begin at the $1000 level.

For more information, contact courtneybgooding@gmail.com.

Contributions are tax-deductible within the limits of the law.