//Valdosta Middle Schoolers Raising Money for Trip to England

VALDOSTA – On Saturday, September 15, Brayden Anderson, Madison Lindon and Hannah Childress were busy greeting comers-and-goers at the Walmart on Inner Perimeter Road selling tickets for a November 30 drawing. All proceeds go to their unique cause, and one of the longest running international exchange programs in the country.

This year marks the 30th that the American Academic Service Learning Program has been operating, which works as a student exchange program for students. Valdosta Middle School students will first host students here from England in January, then in June, 16 from VMS will go spend 10 days in England. They will visit Brightlingsea, on the North Sea, northeast of London and go to an ancient castle in the oldest city in England, build over the ruins of a Roman temple.

Every year kids raise money for this and every year, according to VMS math teacher, Carole Newbern, they grow from the experience. She has watched students for years go on these yearly overseas jaunts and partner up with their UK counterparts, making memories – and friends – that will last forever.

“They stay friends for life,” Newbern said, adding how they learn about the culture, the differences in language, food.

Each student requires $3,000 each, which covers their expenses.

Anyone interested in donating to this cause, contact Jennifer Steedley at jsteedley@gocats.org.

There will also be a golf tournament on September 28 at Stone Creek, all proceeds of which will go towards the trip.

Be on the lookout for VMS students when you’re out and about and support their international adventures.