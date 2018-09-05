//Final Valdosta-Lowndes Metro Planning Org Meeting Tonight

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold its regular quarterly committee meetings on September 4 – 5 at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission offices located at 327 W. Savannah Ave. in Valdosta. The VLMPO Citizen’s Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. The Technical Advisory and Policy Committees will meet in a joint session on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 8:00 a.m.

During the meetings, the committees will discuss and approve performance measure amendments to the 2040 Transportation Vision Plan and FY18-21 Transportation Improvement Program, and an application for funds to the Federal Transit Administration. Additionally, the Policy Committee will discuss and approve a bylaws amendment adding the City of Ray City as a voting member of the body following an annexation in 2017. Presentations will also be given about the 2045 Socioeconomic Data Study, a draft Complete Street Policy, and traffic signalization in the City of Valdosta. Both meetings are open to the public.

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission as the designated Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization is a multi-county, federally funded transportation planning agency for the Valdosta Urbanized Area. The VLMPO conducts long range and short range transportation planning in areas including: highways and bridges, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, freight movement among other areas.