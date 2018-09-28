//Valdosta High Accepting Apps for 2018 Homecoming Parade

VALDOSTA – VHS is now accepting applications for the 2018 VHS Homecoming Parade. Groups must represent the school system or be a community organization. (Ex. churches, day cares, social organizations) Individuals cannot sign up. This year’s theme will be “Feels Like Home to Me.”
The parade is on Friday, October 12. Line up begins at 2:30 pm at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. It will start promptly at 3:30 pm.
To obtain entry form or get information, contact Ms. Kellie Harless at (229) 333.8540, ext. 5310 or email at kharless@gocats.org by October 5, 2018.