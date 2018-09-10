//Valdosta Firefighter Ball Funds Pink Heals, Cancer Care Program

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department invites the community to attend the 3rd Annual Firefighter Ball on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. All proceeds are donated locally to the Pink Heals, Valdosta/South Georgia Chapter.

The Valdosta Fire Department is excited to partner with our community’s Pink Heals Valdosta South Georgia Chapter. Please help make our community chapter successful by supporting and sponsoring the Valdosta, South Georgia Pink Heals Chapter. It is important to remember that 100% of the money raised stays in our local community.

Pink Heals is a program that partners with Public Safety, local businesses, and families to bring the community together. It is a program that provides home visits to show individuals that they are loved, cherished and valuable to others. Pink Heals brings back the human element by celebrating people, not causes. You can learn more about Pink Heals at www.pinkfiretrucks.org or www.facebook.com/pinkhealstours.

Fire Chief Freddie Broome was first introduced to Pink Heals in 2012 as a member of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. Eventually, the department started a local chapter of the Pink Heals called Triad Pink Heals. Once he moved to Valdosta, he immediately began working with community members to start a local chapter here. The Pink Heals mission “is to provide communities with a program that supports people in need on a personal level in partnership with public safety and local businesses.” While serving in the North Carolina chapter, he witnessed first-hand the emotional impact of a community-support program.

“Words can’t express the emotional impact of firefighters going to visit a cancer patient in a pink fire truck to deliver roses or delivering groceries to someone that is struggling to make ends meet,” said Chief Broome. “Pink Heals is more than a program; it is an empowering display of community support. “It gives survivors support, it gives patients hope, and it provides our community a platform to love thy neighbor!”

The Pink Heals National Tour operates on the sale of merchandise, gifts, local sponsorships, and in-kind donations. This helps maintain their vehicles, purchase fuel and travel across the country to visit individuals and share information about the program. Local chapters use pink fire trucks and police cars as a visual reminder that people matter. Chapters partner with local businesses for home visits to provide recipients with donated goods, gift cards, and services and to give the employees of those businesses the opportunity to bring joy, love and hope to people in need.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $45.00 individually or $450.00 for a table. Individual discount tickets are available for Firefighters, Police Officer, and EMS personnel. Please contact Ann Kasun at 229-224-7014 or Chief Broome at 229-333-1835 or fbroome@valdostacity.com for additional information.

For additional information on the Pink Heals Valdosta South Georgia Chapter, you may visit www.facebook.com/pinkhealsvaldosta or contact Ronald Skrine at rskrine@valdostacity.com or Darren Williams at dwilliams@valdostacity.com .