//Valdosta City Council Meeting Thursday at 5:30 PM

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Mayor John Gayle and the members of the City Council invite and encourage citizens to attend City Council meetings whenever possible because good government depends on the interest and involvement of citizens. City Council meetings are held on the first and third Thursday following the first Sunday of the month, although changes may be necessary to avoid conflict with holidays. All City Council meetings are open to the general public.

Categories: Administration

Date:

Start Time: 5:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time