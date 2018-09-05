//Valdosta City Council Meeting Thursday at 5:30 PM
September 5, 2018

VALDOSTA – Mayor John Gayle and the members of the City Council invite and encourage citizens to attend City Council meetings whenever possible because good government depends on the interest and involvement of citizens.  City Council meetings are held on the first and third Thursday following the first Sunday of the month, although changes may be necessary to avoid conflict with holidays.  All City Council meetings are open to the general public.

Administration

Thursday, September 6, 2018

5:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time

6:30 PM
Valdosta City Hall, 216 East Central Avenue, Council Chambers, 2nd Floor

 

