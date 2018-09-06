//Valdosta BOE Has District 2 Vacancy to Fill

District 2 runs from Pineview Drive, south to Old Statenville Road, and from Oak Street, east to Forrest Street with the exception of the neighborhood that includes Stillwater and Brookwood, south to Alley Street.

The board of education meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Additional committee meetings, trainings, and conferences are included in the responsibilities of board members.

Interested candidates should call Superintendent, Dr. Todd Cason at (229) 671-6053 or email tcason@gocats.org by Friday, September 14.