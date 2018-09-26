//Utilities Department Begins Repairs to Sewer Main on Ponderosa Drive

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Utilities Department will be performing repairs to the sewer main located at the 1200 block of Ponderosa Drive. The 1200 block of Ponderosa Drive will be closed form Lausanna Drive to Charter Oaks Drive. Once the sewer main has been repaired, staff will apply concrete to the worksite.

Work is scheduled to begin Thursday, September 27, 2018 starting at 9:00 a.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. the following day. Detour signs will be in place to route traffic around the area beginning Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m., weather permitting. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists approaching the area during the repair. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic devices set in place.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.