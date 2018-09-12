//URGENT INFO: Lowndes County Prepares for Hurricane Florence

Share with friends













LOWNDES – (September 12, 2018) Hurricane Florence has officially caught our attention due to a shift in the storm trajectory. In addition, according to information tracked by state tourism officials, as of this afternoon there are no hotel/motel rooms available in Lowndes County.

Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency for all 159 Georgia counties earlier today. Here is a link to view the State of Emergency for those interested: https://gov.georgia.gov/sites/gov.georgia.gov/files/related_files/document/09.12.18.01.pdf

With regards to the current forecast, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director, Ashley Tye, has released the following:

“Attached are the latest advisory graphics for Hurricane Florence depicting the error cone and tropical storm force wind probabilities from the National Weather Service. While the error cone has taken a much different, larger shape it should be noted that the forecast track up until landfall has remained fairly consistent. There has been a very slight shift a little further south along the NC coast but landfall is still expected to occur near the NC/SC border. What has changed is that once the storm comes ashore the models are now showing it making a South/Southwest turn instead of continuing on a NW trajectory. This shift is why the error cone has expanded so drastically. While some areas of GA may indeed experience impacts now, the remnants of Florence would most likely be a weak tropical depression or remnant low by the time it got this far South. The wind speed probability graphic shows between a 10% and 20% chance of sustained tropical storm force (39mph or greater) winds in this area.”

While current conditions do not indicate a need to open shelters, there are evacuees moving through our community. Anyone wishing to obtain information on hotel availability in other communities in Georgia may call, 1-800-VISIT-GA (1-800-847-4842). This number is only operational during regular business hours at this time.

In addition, the Georgia Hospital Association has created a webpage, www.gha.org/HurricaneCentral, that Georgia Emergency Management will keep updated with evacuee information to include Georgia Parks space that is available at no cost to evacuees.