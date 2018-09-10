//UNDERSTANDING YOUR BLOOD TYPE: Moody Air Force Base Blood Drive Sept. 12

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross makes a point of letting people know they need blood. Always. Sometimes more than others, some types more than others – but they always need it. It saves lives.

So give!

You will have an opportunity to give your precious blood at the Moody Air Face Blood Drive, in the Freedom Fitness Center, Bldg. 404, on Wednesday, September 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Sponsor code for online scheduling is: MAFB

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

FMI call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. You can also expedite the process by downloading and using the Blood Donor App.

Understanding Your Blood Type What’s so special about the red stuff, anyway? Not all blood is alike. There are eight common blood types and many rare ones.

Blood types are determined by the presence or absence of certain antigens – substances that can trigger an immune response if they are foreign to the body. Since some antigens can trigger a patient’s immune system to attack the transfused blood, safe blood transfusions depend on careful blood typing and cross-matching. There are four major blood groups determined by the presence or absence of two antigens – A and B – on the surface of red blood cells. In addition to the A and B antigens, there is a protein called the Rh factor, which can be either present (+) or absent (–), creating the 8 most common blood types (A+, A-, B+, B-, O+, O-, AB+, AB-). There are more than 600 other known antigens, the presence or absence of which creates “rare blood types.” Certain blood types are unique to specific ethnic or racial groups. That’s why an African-American blood donation may be the best hope for the needs of patients with sickle cell disease, many of whom are of African descent. Learn more about blood and diversity.