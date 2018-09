Share with friends













U.S. – On this day 231 years ago, 39 men signed the U.S. Constitution. They gathered in 1787 at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall rendering 4,400 words that would set a standard for the world to follow.

Schools across the country are digging into the document today – required by law since 2004 by Senator Robert C. Byrd, who attached a rider to an appropriations bill requiring any educational institution receiving federal funds to teach the document every September 17.