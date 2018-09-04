//Tropical Storm Gordon Expected to Hit Alabama as Hurricane Tuesday

Share with friends













GULF COAST – A state of emergency has been signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a state of emergency ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Gordon as of this morning.

Gordon is expected to scrape the Alabama coast as it is makes landfall in Mississippi late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border.

Coastal residents are urged to get to a safe location by Tuesday afternoon and stay there until Wednesday morning.