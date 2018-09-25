//Tracy Thomas Helps Breast Cancer Fighters Fight Harder: 8th Annual 5K For Get a Mammy This Saturday

Share with friends













HAHIRA – Two days before Christmas in 2009 Tracy Thomas got the best gift from Santa – a clear bill of health as a breast cancer survivor.

The next year she decided to start a nonprofit to help people get early detection for breast cancer. This weekend on September 29, 2018 at Bethany Baptist Church in Hahira Thomas will present the 8th Annual Get a Mammy! 5K in honor of breast cancer fighter Melissa Carter.

“We try to choose a local breast cancer patient to honor with the event,” said Thomas. “Melissa Carter and I go back well over 30 years. Our children were actually born the same day 31 years ago. We are dear friends. At this time she is still going through her cancer treatments.”

The event is a 5K run with all proceeds going towards Get a Mammy! (GAM), which provides funds for mammograms to women – and men – in financial need, as well as to increase awareness of the importance of early detection, provide funds for cancer research and reconstructive surgery for qualified applicants. GAM has helped over 250 men/women obtain Mammograms and/or screenings and out of these patients, several have been diagnosed with breast cancer. “We have yet to turn anyone away because we lacked funds,” Thomas stated.

“We have serious runners come out to win the medals,” Tracy said. “But we also have those who just walk to support the cause, because at some point in time breast cancer has affected their life in one way or the other. It is great fellowship! We cheer the people on as they cross that finish line! We hug and laugh and eat apples and drink water and get prizes! It is truly the highlight of my year!”

Get a Mammy is totally independent of government funds of any kind, relying on grassroots fundraising and corporate donors.

As of last year there are four people that have been present every year for this event – all men. The youngest is 57, and the oldest is 80. “They are all dear people to me, and the two older gentlemen I met at the first race of mine 8 years ago,” Thomas said. “The oldest gentleman, no matter what doesn’t miss it. Honestly, last year his wife passed on Thursday, but she made him promise he would run in my event on Saturday. He showed up and I cried and he cried, then he left afterwards and her funeral was that afternoon. I told him he didn’t have to come, he said yes, it was a noble cause. So I cried again.”

Thomas said support has dropped off because of the new tax laws. “We need funds, we don’t want to ever turn someone away,” Thomas said. ” I have some wonderful doctors that support my cause. Several corporations also, but we could use a cushion in the bank. If I could get every follower of GET A Mammy on Facebook to send in $1 I’d have over $4000, but of course it is not that simple! But I don’t give up. If I could get every medical office in town to send in $100, I’d have over $4000 also, but again, it’s not that easy. I don’t ask that anyone donate a lot, I ask that a lot donate a little, honestly, that’s all it takes. But there are a lot of needs out there. We are but one.”

Sponsors for the event are Lee Container of Homerville, Warner HVAC, Center for Physical Rehabilitation Joey Broadwater DPT CHT, Brian C Griner, MD, Winn Dixie 5 Points, and Aquafina.

To sign up for the event, go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/GA/Hahira/2014GetAMammy5K.

“Until we find a cure,” Thomas said. “We must find it early.”

Registration and Entry Fee information:

Early registration by Sept 18: $15.00 5K $45.00 Family rate**

Late registration Sept 19-28*: $20.00 5K $50.00 Family rate** (*by 2:59pm)

Race Day: $25.00 No Family Discount

**Family rate includes parents and their children under age 18 up to four members total.

Ghost runner: Can’t be at the race? Register as a Ghost Runner by September 15th for $20.00 and receive a t-shirt.

Event Times

7:00 – 7:45 ……REGISTRATION/NUMBER PICK UP

8:00 – 9:00…….5K RUN/WALK

Award Ceremony immediately following.

Many other prizes and giveaways to 5K participants. Dress in Pink!

Race Course: Bethany Baptist Church off Val-del – 5064 Bethany Road, Hahira, GA 31632. Bethany Road 5K course off Val-del. Start/Finish lines at church. One loop course.

Age Groups: Children 12 & under, 13-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+

Awards: Overall Male and Female: Top Male and Female in each age group

T-shirts: All participants pre-registered by Sept. 18 are guaranteed a shirt and will receive their t-shirts on race day.

No refunds or exchanges.