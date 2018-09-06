//Three Valdosta Assistant Principals Selected for GLSA

GSLA is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement. The cohort for aspiring principals is designed to identify, prepare, and support school leaders as they prepare to become transformational principals. According to information provided by GSLA, these aspiring principals will join a rich cohort-based experience that will support their leadership development during the 2018-2019 academic year and beyond.

Congratulations to Mr. Oscar Lee, S.L. Mason Elementary School, Ms. Hilda Ross Edgerton, W.G. Nunn Elementary School and Dr. Johnnie Marshall, Valdosta Early College Academy.

Pictured: (L-R) Mr. Oscar Lee, Ms. Hilda Ross Edgerton, and Dr. Johnnie Marshall