//Teen Reported Missing

ADEL – The Adel Police Department has reported a missing teen since Thursday, September 29.

Willis Lee Young is 15-years-old and was seen at Cook High School yesterday. He is 5’6″ tall with a slender build and has a twisted hair style on the top of his head.

Young is also described as having a light beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a burgundy tee shirt with a teddy bear on the front of it, black and grey jogging pants and blue and black Air Jordan tennis shoes.

If you see Willis Lee Young, or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact Inv. Sgt. Shane Pennington at 229-356-0228 or call 911.