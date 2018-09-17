//Sunday Morning Discovery of Body Leads to Homicide Investigation

VALDOSTA – On September 16, 2018 at approximately 5:47 am, E-911 received a call for police service in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue in regards to a suspicious vehicle parked in a vacant lot. Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to the scene to investigate the complaint. Upon arrival, they located the vehicle and 41-year-old Jerone Andrews Sr. inside the vehicle, deceased.

A crime scene was immediately established, and additional resources were requested. Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crimes detectives responded as well as Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory.

At this time, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is active and VPD will release more information as it becomes available.

“If anyone has any information in regards to this incident, they are asked to please contact the Valdosta Police Department,” stated Lieutenant Bembry