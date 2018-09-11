//STORM UPDATE: Hurricane Florence Increasing in Size, Evacuations in 3 States Underway

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Hurricane Florence is becoming better organized and is increasing in size Tuesday afternoon as evacuations are underway in three states, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland have declared states of emergency.

The Category 4 hurricane, which could become the most catastrophic storm to hit North Carolina in decades, is sustaining winds of 130 mph. Within 24 hours, Florence could become a Category 5 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.