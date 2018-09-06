//South Georgia Joblessness Fell Summer 2018

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – According to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, Southern Georgia region’s unemployment rate dropped in July 2018 to 4.3 percent, which was down .2 percent from June. A year ago it was 5.3 percent.

Simultaneously, the labor force dropped by 199 in July to reach 182,360 total members, increasing by more than 3,600 over the past year – averaging about 300 a month.