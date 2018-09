Share with friends













VALDOSTA – A meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 11, at 8:30 a.m. at SGMC to work out plans for a new CEO search.

The meeting will be held via the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County in the executive boardroom of SGMC.

Former CEO Ross Berry wants his contract to be bought out by the hospital, which includes various conditions – including but not limited to three years’ worth of his base salary.

Bill Forbes has been interim CEO pending a permanent replacement.