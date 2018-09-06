//SGMC Hosts Prostate Cancer Screening

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and South Georgia Medical Center will host a free prostate cancer screening for eligible men on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm at the Pearlman Cancer Center.

The screening tests, for men ages 55 to 69, who meet the screening guidelines, will include a prostate specific antigen (PSA) lab test and a prostate exam provided by SGMC Affiliated Urologists Dr. Mike Chiang, Dr. Patrick Parker, Dr. Louis Remynse and Dr. Jack Sosnowski.

Pre-registration is required by calling 229-433-4022. When you call, you will be asked a couple of screening questions to determine if you meet the US Preventive Services Task Force Guidelines to be eligible for this free program. If you are eligible, an appointment time will be given for the screening. This screening is not appropriate for men who are under a urologists care, those who have been treated for any type of prostate issue or experience bleeding or painful urination when voiding. For a complete listing of the guidelines, visit sgmc.org/prostatescreening.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. Screening tests help to find cancer in people before they have noticeable symptoms. Results of the lab tests will be mailed to participants several weeks following the screening. For more information, call Community Relations at 229-259-4421.