//September is National Preparedness Month: Get Red Cross Ready for Disasters

VALDOSTA – As everyone by now knows by heart, this is the time of year everyone has to batten down the hatches to prepare for potentially devastating storms. Presently there are three hurricanes – Florence, Helene and Isaac – revving up their engines aiming for shore.

It is imperative that citizens be prepared. Here are some basic tips:

1. GET A KIT. Pack a gallon of water per person, per days; non-perishable food; flashlight and hand-crack or battery-powered radio; extra batteries; sanitation and personal hygiene items; copies of important papers; extra cash and any medical or baby supplies family members might need.

2. MAKE A PLAN. Have all members of your household help devise your emergency plan. Consider what emergencies could happen where you life; what to do if you are separated and how will you let loved ones know you are safe.

3. BE INFORMED. Learn about hurricanes and other disasters common to your area. Find out how local authorities will let you know an emergency is happening. Make sure at least one household member is trained in first aid and CPR in case help is delayed during a disaster. You can also download the Red Cross First Aid App at redcross.org/apps to have instant access on how to handle common first aid emergencies.

HELP KEEP AN ADEQUATE AND SAFE BLOOD SUPPLY AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS IN NEED

Donating blood is another way to help prepare for the unexpected. A single blood donation can save up to three lives, so donating now ensures others will have access to the life-saving blood they may need in the event of an emergency, injury or illness.

BE READY TO EVACUATE

Whether the emergency is a home fire or something bigger like a hurricane, the situation may force you to leave your home. There are ten steps you can take now to be prepared if the emergency makes it unsafe to remain at home:

Follow instructions of officials and evacuate if told to do so Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather Remember you may have to get out on foot depending on the type of disaster. If you don’t have a car, or can’t use your vehicle, plan on how you will leave the area. If you have a car, keep the gas tank full if an evac order is possible. Don’t let the tank go below half full in case gas stations are unable to pump gas. Decide where you would go and what route you would take to get there. This could be a motel, the home of a friend or relative a safe distance away, or an evacuation shelter. If you have time, let someone out of the region know you are evacuating and where you are going. Leave a note saying when you left and where you plan to go. Wear sturdy shoes and clothing that provides some protection. Be alert for road hazards such as downed trees, flooding, etc. Do not drive onto a flooded road. Practice evacuating your home twice a year. Grab your emergency kit and drive your planned evacuation route. Include an alternate route in a different direction in case one is impassable. Make sure you have locations and maps saved on devices such as cell phones and GPS units and on paper. Don’t forget your pets. If it’s not safe for you to stay home, it’s not safe for them either. Prepare a phone list of pet-friendly motels and animal shelters located along your evacuation route. Keep in mind only service animals are usually allowed in shelters.

