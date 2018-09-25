//Secretary of State, Gubernatorial Candidate Brian Kemp Taking Bus Tour; In Adel October 3

COOK COUNTY – Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp will be hitting the road in a bus to meet voters. Below is the schedule. The nearest stop will be in Cook County on October 3 at 1:45 p.m. at Cook Medical Center in the front courtyard, located at 102 James Street, Adel, GA 31620.

Attendees are required to contact RSVP@KempForGovernor.com for more information.

The bus tour will begin on Monday, October 1, traveling through 27-counties, starting in Dawson County, and wrapping up on October 5 in Hart County.