//Roney Named DAISY Recipient

VALDOSTA- South Georgia Medical Center named Marquez Roney, RN, as the September DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses honoree. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation, a program developed to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform everyday.

Roney was nominated by a colleague who witnessed him handle a difficult situation. The nomination read, “I witnessed Marquez diplomatically and c aringly address a family ’ s concern . Through this situation I saw his ownership and leadership qualities. He remained calm under pressure to instill genuine understanding. ”

Roney says, “My heart is overjoyed to be selected. This award is only a small reflection of what a nurse does; we all just want to make a difference.” He continued to thank his entire team on the Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit.

Throughout the health system, SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge. DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, which is hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/DAISYaward.