//Rep. Austin Scott to Host Military Service Academy Day

WARNER ROBINS, GA – On Saturday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m., Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) will host a U.S. Military Service Academy Day at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

“Attending a service academy is a real honor and a great opportunity for students to serve our country and obtain a post-secondary education,” said Rep. Scott. “I’m proud to host this event each year, and I encourage all interested students and their families in the Eighth District to join us on September 8 to learn more about our nation’s service academies.”

Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, along with representatives from Georgia Military College and the University of North Georgia, will be able to explain the nomination process to potential applicants and the requirements for applying to each academy.

Military Service Academy Day is free and open to the public. All high school students and their parents are welcome to attend. Students who are unable to attend can contact Rep. Scott’s office for more information on the application process or visit https://austinscott.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

Where: Museum of Aviation

Eagle Building

1942 Heritage Boulevard

Robins AFB, Georgia 31098

When: Saturday, September 8, 2018

9:00 a.m. Registration

10:00 a.m. Program with Rep Scott and Academy Representatives