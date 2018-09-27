//Quitman Police Chief Resigns, Blames Mayor

QUITMAN – In an ongoing battle between the Quitman Mayor Nancy Dennard and the Quitman Police Department, Police Chief Calvin Troy has resigned.

Troy has reported that he feels Mayor Dennard is getting involved in investigations, which he claims has resulted in six officers leaving this month from the department. And ultimately why he’s left earlier than intended. Having been the with the Quitman Police Department for 12 years, and Chief since March of this year, Troy represents the outstanding discord going on within the Quitman administration.

Troy says that he will return to the job if Mayor Dennard steps down.

SOURCE: WALB