//Public Works Dept Sports New Vehicle Tags

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Public Works department now has a new tag on the front of their vehicles. This comes after the American Public Works Association officially adopted the national Public Works First Responder symbol. The symbol is to be used throughout North America to recognize public works professionals’ federally mandated role as first responders.

“We do a lot of planning for emergencies and we work with the Emergency Management Agency. We help during disasters and storms, and we play a major role in responding, right along with the police, fire and medical personnel,” said Richard Hardy, Public Works Director.

The Public Works First Responder symbol uses familiar colors – orange, black and white – a design reminiscent of road construction, signs, safety cones and orange construction barrels.

By displaying the symbol, public works agencies can raise awareness among all citizens, government officials and other first responders about the critical role public works plays in emergency management efforts.

If you have any questions, you can contact Richard Hardy, Public Works Director at (229) 259-3597.