//Pine Grove Student Council Members Selected

VALDOSTA – The inaugural student council of Pine Grove Elementary was elected by student vote. Student representatives from each homeroom in 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades were selected to represent their classes. Student Council members include Abigail Tupper, Mackenzie Dudley, Anjoli Mohanty, Harper Dixon, Danielle Morris, Ashley Chase, Ayden Clanton, Tony Gibson, Natasha Barzallo, Cooper Eason, Charlotte Grant, Avery Jones, Rocco Nowakoski, Mackenzie Debiase, Joe Henry, and Kanye Lewis.

The student council will meet once a month. Each student will be a member of a committee within the council. Committees include the Grove Greeters who will serve as hosts to PGE visitors, the PGE Pride committee who will serve as leaders for school pride and spirit, Givers committee that will reach out to students and staff who experience illness or loss and the School Service committee that will be responsible for planning service projects.

Officers will be elected at the meeting in October. Staff member sponsors include Chris Merine, Alisha Roberts, Rachel Miller, Meaghan Hoffman, Ashley McElrath, Danielle Harper and Brittany Starliper. Together these students and staff members will devote their time and energy to help make their school and community a better place to live and learn.

PHOTO: Front Row – Abigail Tupper; Second Row – Mackenzie Dudley, Anjoli Mohanty, Harper Dixon, Danielle Morris; Third Row-Ashley Chase, Ayden Clanton, Tony Gibson, Natasha Barzallo, Cooper Eason; Fourth Row – Chris Merine(sponsor) Charlotte Grant, Avery Jones, Rocco Nowakoski, Mackenzie Debiase, Joe Henry, Kanye Lewis