//Pine Grove Middle School Chooses to “Be Kind”

VALDOSTA – To kick off the 2018-2019 school year, Pine Grove Middle School (PGM) faculty, staff, and student body completed a school-wide book study, Wonder, by R.J. Palacio. Throughout the entire book, the message of showing kindness to others resonated. This became Pine Grove’s 2018-2019 school theme, in which this book also inspired the “Choose Kind” movement at “The Grove.”

A brief synopsis of the book, Wonder: August “Auggie” Pullman is the main character. He was born with a facial difference that, up until now, has prevented him from going to a mainstream school. Starting 5th grade at Beecher Prep, he wants nothing more than to be treated as an ordinary kid—but his new classmates can’t get past Auggie’s extraordinary face.

In a world where bullying among young people is an epidemic, this is a refreshing new narrative full of heart and hope. R.J. Palacio has called her debut novel “a meditation on kindness”—indeed, every reader will come away with a greater appreciation for the simple courage of friendship. Auggie is a hero to root for, a diamond in the rough, who proves that you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out!

Recently, Pine Grove’s Community Club visited a local nursing home to give their “Choose Kind” student paintings to patients.

PGM also showed “kindness” to our sister schools, Hahira and Lowndes Middle Schools in which they placed “BE KIND” signs in the front of each school. Two administrators, Mrs. Smith—Principal and Mr. Clemons—Assistant Principal, delivered a “sweet treat” on Monday, September 24, 2018, for every teacher and student to enjoy. In addition, they donated a copy of the book, Wonder, to add to each school’s library collection.

In keeping with the theme of R.J. Palacio’s book, Wonder, PGM challenges YOU, to “Be Kind.”

Photo, from left to right: Karleigh Barnes, Dylan Haggen, Ruby Herb, Arianna Griffin, Raina Johnson, Bianca Allen, and Travis Allen