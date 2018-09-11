//Overgrown Lawns Causing Aggravation in Lowndes

SOURCE: WALB
LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Spokesperson Paige Dukes urges citizens to be patient with neighbors whose grass might be higher than they see fit. Because of constant rain this summer, lawn maintenance has required constant attention.
There have been an increase in complaints to officials about their neighbors’ bushy lawns and the Lowndes County ordinance states that grass or vegetation cannot exceed a foot high.
Officials are trying their best to deal with the issue. Even areas maintained by the county are presenting a challenge.
Take some deep breaths and realize it’s a community-wide effort to maintain, and be patient. Winter will be here soon enough.