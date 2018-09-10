//November Marks Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – LAMP- Poker Run 2018. To take advantage of this benefit, sponsorship must be confirmed no later than October 1st . Alongside monetary donations, LAMP are also accepting donated items or gift cards to auction/raffle. They rely on donated items to help them keep costs low, that way more money can go toward their Fundraiser.

LAMP is the ONLY homeless shelter of its kind from Orlando, FL to Macon, GA to serve men, women, and families in Lowndes and 9 surrounding countries. They are striving to raise awareness about our major programs, which include but are not limited to LAMP’s Homeless Shelter; Day Center; and Outreach Services for the unsheltered Homeless.

LAMP depends 100 percent from donations from our community July through November, as they are not government-funded in that period. Your support will help them support programs that not only meet basic needs, but also provide resources that empower homeless women and children to become independent.