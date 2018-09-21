//No Rescue Without Fosters: Animal House, Inc. Learns the Ropes of Animal Advocacy

Share with friends













Photos and story by Robin Postell

ADEL- Animal House Rescue, Inc., based in Cook County, is the newest kid on the block of animal rescues in the area.

Creator Anna-Marie’ Carter, an attorney in Adel, devised a plan a handful of months ago. She would start her own rescue, Animal House Rescue, Inc. She was already doing it on a personal level. Kittens and puppies were known to pitter-pat their paws across her sprawling, paper-strewn desk in her office at Carter, Carter & Carter – the family firm she shares with her father Jack and brother Frank. Rounding up strays and taking them to be spayed or neutered and vaccinated was another day in her life, in between a steady caseload of family law that is always high pressure and time-consuming.

“There is no rescue without fosters,” Carter said. “If I had it to do all over again I would have announced what a rescue is, explaining the difference between a shelter and a rescue. If you want a rescue you should be ready to foster. This is not a few animal lovers’ problem. This is everybody’s problem. If we don’t tackle spaying and neutering with low-cost programs the problem will continue to increase.”

A shelter is a place that has all the animals in a shelter, while a foster is when the animals are taken to families that get to know their personalities and socialize them.

Carter has established nonprofit status with Animal House to make it easier for people to participate, donate, foster, and adopt. In the case of being an animal rescue, it takes a village, made larger today because of the internet and social media. A network of people dedicated to the same cause, she has found, is essential.

As soon as she put the word out that she was creating a rescue, people immediately began dropping animals off with her. “I now feed 24 animals a day,” she said. “People need to understand I’m one person with a cage not a big fancy kennel. Much of what I do is virtual, using Facebook to share posts of pets needing fosters. A rescue is a network – not one person – or needs to be.“

Plans for a kennel are pending as Animal House evolves.

Since diving in the deep end, she has met many people eager to help, donate, volunteer, but Carter sees that the needs currently exceed the resources. She encourages everyone to foster. “Think of fostering as like having your nephew or niece over,” she said. “You get to love a different pet with a different personality and then let their parents have them back. I’m basically learning a lot. Looking back, I wish I had researched it more before starting – but it’s okay. I’ve hit the floor running.”

Animal House, Inc.’s Facebook page took off from the first moment of inception about a month ago. https://www.facebook.com/PetRescueAdel/.

The accompanying website, www.animalhouse.org, is currently under construction, which will feature interesting and innovative virtual options for acquiring a pet, either through fostering or parenting permanently. “I’m working on a promotional campaign for fosters and adoptions,” she elaborated.



If you are interested in fostering or contributing to the cause you can contact Anna-Marie’ Carter at 229-506-1267 or email her at vonbadapple@yahoo.com.