//NCNW Holds New Member Orientation Meeting, Membership Grows

VALDOSTA — Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women held its annual new member orientation recently at the new public library. The new members were served lunch and learned about the sections initiatives and core values.

The organization hosts the event for new and current members to revisit the mission, goals, structure and initiatives of both the national and local section. Section President Dr. Jamie Hill shared her vision of the section and new members were able to network and mingle during the orientation to get better acquainted with one another.

The section has increased membership to 134 members, the largest number of members since its chartering in 2011. Dr. Hill’s vision is to continue the growth of the section and build collaborations with like-minded organizations to continue leading, advocating and developing others in the community.

Photo: NCNW 2018-2020 Executive Board takes a photo with some of the new members of the section. Eboard Members pictured (sitting L to R): Tanyala Calloway, Chaplain; Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, Treasurer; Anya Brown, Corresponding Secretary; Dr. Elena Ponder, Recording Secretary; Karla Walker, 1st Vice President; Dr. Jamie Hill, President, Brandy King, 2nd Vice President and Sharah Denton, National 3rd Vice Chair of NCNW and State Coalition of Georgia President.