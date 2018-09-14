//National Hunting Day Sept. 22, Outdoor Fun for Free

Share with friends













SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (Sept. 13, 2018) –Each year, we celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on the fourth Saturday of September. This year, on Sept. 22, everyone can enjoy any of the FREE scheduled celebratory events, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“National Hunting and Fishing Day events are a great way to introduce youth and newcomers to outdoor activities, while also helping them learn about the important role that hunting and fishing plays in conservation,” said Rusty Garrison, Director of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “These events are family-oriented and fun, with educational hands-on activities that everyone will enjoy.”

What is National Hunting and Fishing Day? The U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon established this day in 1973 to recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and money they donate to wildlife conservation programs.

Events offered in Georgia include kids’ fishing events and Outdoor Adventure Days. Activities will differ at each event – but some highlights include archery and air rifle shooting, trout fishing, snake shows, wildlife programs, exhibits and more. These events are spread out across the whole state – meaning that one is probably near you!

In addition to these events, a FREE fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. On this day, residents do NOT need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.