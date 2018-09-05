//Moultrie Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Meth Case

Share with friends













ALBANY — A Moultrie woman, Maria Quijano, 33, entered a guilty plea in a federal courtroom on Tuesday in a 2016 methamphetamine-distribution case in which she was arrested at a law enforcement road check.

Quijano was arrested on Sept. 24, 2016, in Grady County, where the Georgia State Patrol was conducting a check for child seat safety, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

A trooper was alerted to the smell of marijuana and after a search 163 grams of meth was discovered, along with a pistol, and digital scales.

Quijano faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, up to $10 million in fines.