//Marsy’s Law Releases First TV Ad Today

Share with friends













GEORGIA – Marsy’s Law for Georgia on Thursday will release its first TV ad leading up to the November election where it will appear on the ballot as Amendment 4. If enacted, Marsy’s Law would give constitutional rights to crime victims. See the ad here.

“The Marsy’s Law for Georgia campaign will work till Election Day to educate Georgians on why we should pass this important reform,” said Ann Casas, the state director for Marsy’s Law. “We’ve heard from victims across Georgia who’ve told their harrowing stories. Victims deserve the right to have their voices heard in the criminal justice process, they deserve access to information that could keep them safe and they deserve equal rights.”

The new ad, “One Day,” portrays a victim’s fear of coming into contact with the criminal who attacked them. Marsy’s Law would ensure crime victims have a constitutional right to information about their assailant’s case, such as trials, parole hearings and changes in custody status.

Marsy’s Law for Georgia has purchased a significant amount of airtime for “One Day,” and the ad will reach voters statewide.

Amendment 4 will provide a crime victims’ bill of rights in the state constitution. Georgia is one of six states will have the chance to enact Marsy’s Law this year. A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote in both houses of the General Assembly – where it passed unanimously this year — and a simple majority of voters.

“We believe that the more Georgians know about Marsy’s Law, the higher the percentage of yes votes,” said Casas. “This isn’t a partisan issue. It’s about taking a stand for people who’ve been wronged, and that’s an effort that can unite all Georgians.”