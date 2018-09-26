//Marsy’s Law for Georgia: What Is It?

VALDOSTA – When voters head to the polls in November they will find Amendment 4 on the ballot.
Marsy’s Law, or Amendment 4, will give crime victims constitutional rights — just as strong as those that protect the accused and convicted.
Marsy’s Law would provide the following basic rights to crime victims:
- The right to receive information about their rights and services available to crime victims
- The right to receive notification of proceedings and major developments in their criminal case
- The right to receive timely notification of changes to the offender’s custodial status
- The right to be present at court proceedings
- The right to provide input to the prosecutor before a plea agreement is finalized
- The right to be heard at plea or sentencing proceedings or any process that may result in the offender’s release
- The right to restitution
Georgia is one of only a handful of states that have no victims’ rights in the state constitution.
The history of Marsy’s Law can be traced back to its origin in California.