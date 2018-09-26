//Marsy’s Law for Georgia: What Is It?
Marsy's Law for Georgia: What Is It?

VALDOSTA – When voters head to the polls in November they will find Amendment 4 on the ballot.

Marsy’s Law, or Amendment 4, will give crime victims constitutional rights — just as strong as those that protect the accused and convicted.

Marsy’s Law would provide the following basic rights to crime victims:

  • The right to receive information about their rights and services available to crime victims
  • The right to receive notification of proceedings and major developments in their criminal case
  • The right to receive timely notification of changes to the offender’s custodial status
  • The right to be present at court proceedings
  • The right to provide input to the prosecutor before a plea agreement is finalized
  • The right to be heard at plea or sentencing proceedings or any process that may result in the offender’s release
  • The right to restitution

Georgia is one of only a handful of states that have no victims’ rights in the state constitution.

The history of Marsy’s Law can be traced back to its origin in California.

Marsy’s Law was named after Marsalee (Marsy) Nicholas, a University of California Santa Barbara student who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Though her killer was prosecuted and died in jail her family was traumatized by the parole hearings through the years.  While criminals have more than 20 individuals rights spelled out in the U.S. Constitution, the surviving family members of murder victims have none.

But the passage of Marsy’s Law in 2008 changed all that in California, and now in Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota and Ohio. Victims of crime in all of these states must, by law, be treated with respect and dignity by the criminal justice system. Courts must consider the safety of victims and families when setting bail and release conditions. Family members have legal standing in bail hearings, pleas, sentencing and parole hearings.

