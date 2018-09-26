//Marsy’s Law for Georgia: What Is It?

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – When voters head to the polls in November they will find Amendment 4 on the ballot.

Marsy’s Law, or Amendment 4, will give crime victims constitutional rights — just as strong as those that protect the accused and convicted.

Marsy’s Law would provide the following basic rights to crime victims:

The right to receive information about their rights and services available to crime victims

The right to receive notification of proceedings and major developments in their criminal case

The right to receive timely notification of changes to the offender’s custodial status

The right to be present at court proceedings

The right to provide input to the prosecutor before a plea agreement is finalized

The right to be heard at plea or sentencing proceedings or any process that may result in the offender’s release

The right to restitution

Georgia is one of only a handful of states that have no victims’ rights in the state constitution.

The history of Marsy’s Law can be traced back to its origin in California.