//Manna from Heaven: Surprise Food Drive Going on Now

VALDOSTA – One in four people in Lowndes County is hungry. This might be a staggering fact to consider, but more importantly, Second Harvest is at this very moment doing something about it.

This surprise food drive (Manna Drop) is for anyone hungry or in need of food in the community. South Eastern Grocery has donated beautiful bags with fresh fruit, vegetables, proteins and other items to last an entire month.

The address for the surprise drive is 1411 Harbin Circle, Valdosta, GA, 31601. The drive began at 10 a.m. and people began lining up before then.

Over 500 have been made available and the bags are reusable.