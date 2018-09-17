//MAFB & VLPRA Will Host Youth Fishing Rodeo at Grassy Pond This Weekend

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority and Moody Air Force Base are teaming up to host their annual community-wide Youth Fishing Rodeo. It’s on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Grassy Pond in Lake Park. Check-in is from 7:00 AM to 7:30 AM, with fishing from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The friendly competition is open to kids ages 5-18 years old and families are welcome.

Kids will fish from the bank or from their own boat. There will be trophies for the most fish and biggest fish for each age group. Age divisions are 5-9, 10-14, and 15-18 years old. Participants need to bring their own rods and reels; live bait will be provided. Lowndes County Bass Masters will provide the official judging and scoring, with an awards ceremony at noon.

Grassy Pond is a military recreation area that is part of Moody Air Force Base. Both military service members and civilians can bring their families to enjoy Grassy Pond’s stunning 500 acres filled with a variety of wildlife.

It’s only $5.00 per participant, and an extra $3 to launch a boat. Fishing licenses are required for competitors ages 16 and up. The license must be purchased prior to the event, as they will not be sold the day of the rodeo.

Register in advance to waive the parking fee. Reserve your spot in the rodeo at www.vlpra.com.

What: Youth Fishing Rodeo

Who: For Families in Valdosta and Lowndes County, Competition for children ages 5-18

When: September 22nd; Registration 7:00 AM- 7:30 AM; Fishing 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Where: Grassy Pond; 5360 Grassy Pond Rd, Lake Park, GA 31636

How much: $5 per participant; $3 boat launch fee (if applicable); $3 parking fee for day of registration