//Local Ventriloquist to Perform at Mathis City Auditorium

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Hahira native and ventriloquist Cole Tucker will be having a show at Mathis City Auditorium on Saturday, September 29.

Tucker, 17 and a junior at Lowndes High School, remembers his uncle showing him a DVD of Terry Fator, a ventriloquist, impressionist, comedian, and singer from Dallas, Texas who specializes in ventriloquial impersonations, and uses 15 different puppets in his act. He was the winner of season two of America’s Got Talent, and received the million dollar prize.

“I was just so inspired that I tried it out myself and taught myself to talk without moving my lips,” Tucker said. “This new show is going to feature Cole Tucker and Friends going to Nashville, TN. We will be talking about everything that goes on in Nashville while experiencing it for ourselves. It will feature several songs and puppets…oh, and a new character no one has met before!”

Tickets can be purchased at Citizens Community Bank branches in Valdosta and Hahira or online at www.coletuckervenriloquist.com

“When I go to get a new puppet I really think long and hard on what songs I can do with it, the personality of it, and how it is going to fit into the show,” Tucker said. “And for this show I have eight characters…12 all together.”

