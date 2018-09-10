//LHS Hosts a Community Pep Rally Thurs. Sept. 13

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – LHS will host a Community Pep Rally to promote the school and community spirit. The Community Pep Rally is September 13, 2018, at Martin Stadium. Tailgating will begin at 6:30 pm with concessions, $1 activities, athlete autographs, and community mascots. The pep rally will kick-off at 7:30 pm in Martin Stadium with The Georgia Bridgemen, a parade of LHS athletes, recognition of the 2018 Homecoming Court, and performances by Little Viking camp participants. Come out and join us as we show our Viking Spirit.

The Homecoming football game vs. Lincoln (Tallahassee) is 9/14/18.