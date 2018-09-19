//LHS Class of 2018 Grad Rate is 92 Percent

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Lowndes High School’s Class of 2018 graduation rate is 92 percent, which is well above the state average. This rate represents the second consecutive year of increased graduation rates and the second consecutive year that Lowndes High School’s graduation rate exceeded 90 percent.

Lowndes County is one of seventy-four school districts in Georgia with a graduation rate above 90 percent. Georgia’s high school graduation rate has increased for the seventh straight year, from 80.6 percent in 2017 to 81.6 percent in 2018.

The graduation rate among subgroups at Lowndes High School show that 91.7percent of Black students, 98.1 percent of Hispanic students, 94.7 percent of Multi-Racial students, and 91.2 percent of White students earned a high school diploma within a 4-year period.

Additionally, the graduation rate for our Economically Disadvantaged students increased from 82.1 percent in 2017 to 85.2 percent in 2018, and the graduation rate for our Students with Disabilities improved from 71.6 percent in 2017 to 80.8 percent in 2018.

Georgia’s graduation rate continues to rise as schools and districts increase students’ access to unique, personalized learning opportunities that keep students engaged – including Career Pathways, dual enrollment, AP and IB programs, work-based learning, and internships. Our schools are utilizing data more effectively to identify students’ individual learning needs. Additionally, there is an increased emphasis on a balanced curriculum that supports the whole child and a positive school climate that allows students to learn in a safe, supportive environment.

Superintendent Wes Taylor says, “This is an indication of the hard work of the teachers throughout the entire school system who put our students in a position to ensure their success beyond graduation.”

LHS’ Principal, LeAnne McCall, stated, “We are certainly proud of our graduation rate for the Class of 2018. Over the previous two years, we have implemented a variety of initiatives through our VIP Teacher Advisory, Postsecondary Readiness, and Student Recognition Focus Teams. These initiatives have promoted the importance of graduation and helped to prepare our students for the future. Our graduation rate is an affirmation of the outstanding work of the teachers, administrators, and support personnel at Lowndes High School and our entire school system.”