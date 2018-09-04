//Lawrence McCoy Retires from City of Valdosta Public Works Dept

“For anyone that has spent over half of their life to a job, such as our public works department, means a lot. Lawrence has done a lot for the city day in and day out. I have had the privilege to work with Lawrence and when he comes to work he means business and gets his work done,” said Public Works Director Richard Hardy.

“I want to thank Lawrence for his dedication and a tremendous amount of service. Whenever someone works in the same job for 30 years, it’s a compliment to the employer because they have given their all. We wish Lawrence well in his retirement and we are so thankful to have had him at the City of Valdosta for the past 30 years,” said Mayor John Gayle.

Lawrence McCoy started his career with the city on August 22, 1988, as an Automotive Service Technician. In December 1994, McCoy was promoted to a Light Equipment Operator. Two years later, McCoy became a Crew Leader for the Yard Trash Division and in August of 1998 McCoy was promoted to a Heavy Equipment Operator.

At his retirement ceremony, McCoy was presented with a plaque from Pac-Mac, the company that manufactures the claw truck he drove for the past 14 years. The award honors his 30 years of service in Public Works.