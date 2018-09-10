//LAMP Awarded Grant to Prevent Homelessness

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – LAMP (Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc., Valdosta’s only homeless shelter that serves single men, women, and families) has received funding from the Department of Community Affairs to help prevent homelessness in Lowndes County. These funds will support the Emergency Solutions Grant.

With wages in Lowndes County somewhat flat, and many families struggling with their housing or facing homelessness, the Prevention grant can help a low income family meet a short term crisis. Any financial assistance provided is a hand up and not a hand out. In order to qualify to receive services, the client must show disconnection notice for utilities and court ordered eviction notice to receive rental assistance.

According to LAMP’s Executive Director, Feleica Harrington, LAMP is looking to get back to their roots.

In 2008, there were over 944 household members served with rent and/or utility assistance through LAMP’s Helper’s Unlimited program that provided homeless prevention services.

“We wanted to strip back down to our original purpose of the organization. That purpose is to provide assistance not just to the homeless, but also the hurting people in our community. The Prevention grant is a step forward in that direction. We also want to rekindle that relationship with our area churches and work towards collaborative efforts to prevent homelessness”, said Harrington.

“Although we have been awarded the Prevention grant, we are required to provide a 100 percent match. The success of this program is dependent upon the generous financial support of our community members. Currently only 3% of churches in Lowndes County give to LAMP. We are hoping to be able to collaborate with the churches as they also provide some of these prevention services to the community”, said Harrington.

More information on how churches can get involved will be given at LAMP’s annual Clergy Chat and Chew, which will be held at LAMP on Tuesday, September 25 at 11:30. The session will provide a tour of the facilities and the organization’s role in providing services for local homeless families with children, single men and single women along with collaborative efforts with our new prevention grant.