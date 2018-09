Share with friends













LAKE PARK — Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have two women in custody for first degree arson following a Monday morning fire in a Lake Park business.

According to a witness who called 911, a car was seen were reportedly seen pulling up to Paradise Spa located at 1323 Lakes Blvd before the business was ignited.

Hwa Yi, 54 and Kyo Mal Smith, 58, were taken into custody when their vehicle was pulled over by LCSO deputies following the incident.