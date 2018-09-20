//Kiwanis Club of Valdosta donates $1,000 to VCS Middle School AVID Programs

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Kiwanis Club of Valdosta recently presented Valdosta Middle School and Newbern Middle School, Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID) programs $1,000 for school-wide AVID initiatives and professional learning.

AVID is a K-16 college-readiness system implemented in school systems, colleges, and universities internationally. Valdosta City Schools (VCS) is celebrating the 10th year of offering AVID in grades 6-12 at each secondary school site. AVID is offered as an elective course that includes an AVID research-based curriculum focused on Writing, Inquiry, Collaboration, Organization, and Reading (WICOR). VCS secondary schools also strive to implement AVID research-based strategies schoolwide to maximize student achievement and ensure quality teaching and learning for all students. Kiwanis Club of Valdosta is proud to support the expanded schoolwide AVID initiatives at Valdosta and Newbern Middle School.

Photo Caption (L-R):Ryan Nobles (VMS AVID), Dr. Alex Alvarez (Kiwanis President/VCS AVID Director), Mona Thomas (NMS AVID)