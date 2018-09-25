//Join Valdosta City Schools Friday for Attendance Day Celebration

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – September is Attendance Awareness Month and this Friday, September 28 is Attendance Celebration Day.

Valdosta City Schools invite the community’s support during student arrivals at each Valdosta City School campus to show students the amazing career opportunities they may have in their future if they attend school regularly and graduate. Sign up options are here: https://goo.gl/mU4g82

Help VCS celebrate Attendance Awareness Month and the importance of school attendance on career success. Any and all professionals are welcome, such as Military, Police Officers, Retail employees, Medical staff, City Works Employees, Waste Management Workers, Utility Workers, Firemen, EMTs, Teachers, Lawyers, business owners and any other professionals or skilled workers to this Attendance Awareness Event—come wearing uniforms or professional attire.