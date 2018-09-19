//Jimmy Carter Meets Stacey Abrams in Plains, Formally Endorses Her

Share with friends













Photos Contributed by Wenda Gaile Bailey

PLAINS, GA – On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, former President Jimmy President met with gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on his home turf of Plains at the new Mercer Medicine Plains Facility.

The two discussed Georgia healthcare, which is a direct initiative of Abrams’ campaigning platform. Abrams and Carter both spoke about Georgia’s refusal to expand Medicaid. Out of the 33 states which have expanded, Georgia remains steadfastly opposed. Abrams pointed out that Medicaid Expansion would decrease the number of uninsured below the current 13.2 percent rate.

(Abrams, speaking at VSU earlier this year. Photo credit, Wenda Gaile Bailey)

Carter, his heart still that of a rural Georgian, expressed his concern about uninsured citizens being forced to use emergency rooms, passing the expense off to taxpayers. Carter added that Georgia is losing money due to the lack of Medicaid expansion as much as $8 million a day.

Carter and his former first lady Rosalynn have emphatically extended their support of Abrams for Georgia’s next governor. “Let me make it clear,” Carter told the crowd gathered in Plains, “Rosalynn and I are fully supportive of Abrams.”

The Carters’ endorsement of Abrams is matched by Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. Bill Clinton has yet to weigh in, but Trump has voiced his support of Abrams’ opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.