//Jasmine Davis Murder Suspects in Custody

QUITMAN – Two arrests have been made in the Jasmine Davis homicide investigation that began on August 12, 2018.

Davis, from Valdosta, was found shot and killed in downtown Quitman last month.

Demetrius Antwan Parson, 30, was arrested on August 31, 2018 at the Quitman Police Department. Parson has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Jay Collin Brown, 27, was arrested September 7, 2018 on NW 14th Street in Lauderhill, Florida by the US Marshals Service. Brown has been charged with Felony Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Thomasville GBI Office at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-7558